2021 Mazda MX-5 roadster costs $250 more at $27,775

The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata roadster gets a modest price bump on base models, but it now comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Mazda announced Thursday. It competes with the mechanically similar Fiat 124 Spider and the aspirational BMW Z4.

The beloved two-seat convertible costs $27,775, including $945 destination fee, in base Sport trim. That's $250 more than last year's model. It comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, speakers in the driver's headrest, Bluetooth, keyless entry, power features, and LED headlights and taillights. Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking at low speeds, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, and lane-departure warnings.

The base Miata has a manually controlled black soft top roof. The power hard top RF model isn't available in the Sport trim, but it can be had in the mid-level MX-5 Club. The price is unchanged for 2021, and it costs $31,245 for the soft top or $34,000 for the RF. The Club adds a Bose 9-speaker stereo, black cloth seats with silver stitching, 17-inch black alloy wheels, a black rear spoiler, and LED daytime running lights.

Exclusive to the Club models with the manual is a Brembo/BBS/Recaro package for up to $4,670 that adds just what its uninventive name suggests: Brembo front brakes, BBS 17-inch forged wheels, heated Recaro bucket seats, red rear brake calipers, and black aero elements. The RF model comes with a black roof.

The top Grand Touring trim increases $100 over last year at $32,725, and adds wireless Apple CarPlay (but not wireless Android Auto) and some new exterior and interior color options. It comes with satellite radio, heated leather seats, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, and 17-inch silver alloy wheels. The hard top RF Grand Touring is $2,755 more.

All Miatas use a 181-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 that can be paired with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. The automatic costs $1,500 more on Sport models, $600 more on Club models, and $525 more on Grand Tourings. The best option is to learn how to drive stick and unlock the full charms of the MX-5 Miata.

Made in Hiroshima, Japan, the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata goes on sale this month, just in time for Christmas.