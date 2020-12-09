2021 BMW 3-Series overview, 2020 Audi A6 Allroad revisited, PHEV pollution controversy: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 BMW 3-Series review

With a high TCC Rating of 7.7 out of 10, the BMW 3-Series blends smart features with snappy performance.

Redesigned 2022 Acura MDX SUV costs $2,400 more, starts at $47,925

Starting at $47,925 including destination, the 2022 Acura MDX comes on a new light-duty truck platform with a new double-wishbone front suspension, a longer nose, a new interior, and the same V-6 engine.

Toyota RAV4 Prime: Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee

The Toyota RAV4 Prime offers 42 miles of electric range to go with hybrid fuel economy and sport sedan acceleration.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

Review update: 2020 Audi A6 Allroad proves an SUV isn't necessary

The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad is a return to form for Audi and a more fun alternative to the family SUV.

Ford's new CEO shows Jay Leno the 2021 Mustang Mach-E

Jim Farley shows Jay Leno the Mustang Mach-E and discusses some of the reasoning behind calling the electric SUV a Mustang.

2022 Jeep Compass spy shots: New tech on the way

An updated Compass boasting a new dash and possibly a new powertrain is on the way.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Volvo XC40 PHEV

Report: Plug-in hybrids are polluting more than claimed

The emissions ratings given to plug-in hybrids don't correlate to the emissions from PHEVs' real-world use, a UK organization maintains.

QuantumScape battery tech: A fast-charging electric-car game-changer?

The California-based battery company QuantumScape suggests that its solid-state battery technology has the lifespan needed for widespread use.

Daimler sale of EV-savvy Smart plant enables diesel SUV production

Ineos plans to make the Grenadier 4x4 SUV there starting in 2021, for early 2022 deliveries.