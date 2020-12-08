2021 Nissan Kicks updated, 2022 Genesis GV70 preview, Volvo XC40 Recharge qualifies: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Nissan Kicks updated with fresh look, better tech

The 2021 Nissan Kicks small crossover wears a new skin and gets a refreshed interior to compete with all the other subcompact crossover SUVs.

Ford Bronco Sport: Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is a welcome addition to a homogenous and oversaturated small crossover field.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette review

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette carries over from last year's radical redesign, adding wireless smartphone compatibility as standard and Magnetic Ride Control as a standalone option from the Z51 Performance Package. The sports coupe and convertible earn a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Genesis GV70

Preview: 2022 Genesis GV70 revealed as handsome BMW X3 rival

Genesis has revealed the second of three SUVs that will fill its showrooms shortly.

Preview: 2021 Nissan Armada arrives with a fresh face, modern interior

Nissan has given its aging Armada a youthful look and some much-needed tech updates.

Class of 2021: Hagerty's top 10 classic cars to buy this year

Hagerty said these are the vehicles you'll want to collect before they get too expensive.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo XC40: Best Car To Buy 2021 finalist

The 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge qualifies for our Best Car To Buy 2021 finalists for its style, packaging, and technology, even though the small electric crossover lacks the range of some competitors.

Toyota confirms battery electric SUV for Europe, EV for US in "short term"

Toyota confirmed EV plans, including one due to the U.S. in the "short term" as well as an electric SUV for Europe. These might be the same vehicle.

Aptera solar car claimed to need no charging starts at $25,900, arrives in 2021

The team behind the Aptera three-wheeler claims that solar will be sufficient for most daily-driving needs.