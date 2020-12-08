Redesigned 2022 Acura MDX SUV costs $2,400 more, starts at $47,925

The 2022 Acura MDX three-row crossover SUV is redesigned and comes with a $2,400 price hike over the outgoing 2020 model, Acura announced Tuesday. There won't be a 2021 model year.

Starting at $47,925 including destination, the 2022 Acura MDX comes on a new unibody light-duty truck platform with a new double-wishbone front suspension, a longer nose, an upgraded interior, and the same V-6 engine. The changes include new safety and convenience features, including a standard panoramic sunroof and a 12.3-inch display screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Alexa compatibility.

The fourth-generation MDX is the largest Acura vehicle, and it takes the mast as the family flagship now that the RLX full-size sedan has been retired. It's 2.2 inches longer, 1.4 inches wider, a little taller, and it rides a a longer wheelbase for more third-row leg room and head room, according to Acura. Cargo volume increases 3.0 cubic feet to 71.4 cubes total behind the first row. Acura moved the cabin more than 6 inches rearward from the front axle than the outgoing model, giving it the long nose and rear balance favored by more performance-oriented vehicles.

The more rigid chassis, double-wishbone front suspension, and retuned multi-link rear suspension promise sharper handling and greater agility, and the suspension and structure are distinct from the redesigned 2021 Acura TLX sedan.

The 2022 MDX comes with the same 290-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 as the outgoing model, but the automatic transmission gets another gear to 10 speeds total. Available torque-vectoring all-wheel drive adds $2,000. For more power, customers will have to wait until late summer of 2021 for the Type S and its 3.0-liter turbo V-6 that makes 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.

For now, every MDX comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, controls for rear passengers to take over audio and media settings, a wi-fi hotspot, over-the-air updates, keyless entry and ignition, heated 12-way power-adjustable front seats, and an interesting second row seating option. Every MDX comes with a second row that can seat three, or the middle seat can be folded down into an armrest or removed entirely for easier pass through to the two rear seats.

Standard driver-assist features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and other features.

The MDX with Technology package costs $52,625 and adds leather seats with contrast stitching, ambient lighting, a 12-speaker ELS sound system, and parking sensors with rear automatic emergency braking.

The A-Spec and Advance packages come standard with all-wheel drive and cost $58,125 and $60,675, respectively. The A-Spec gets black or red leather upholstery, gloss black exterior trim elements, cooled front seats, a 3D ELS system, and a front-seat microphone. The top of the line Advance adds contrast piping on the seats, a 10.5-inch head-up display, third-row USB charging ports, and 16-way power front seats.

Built in Ohio, the 2022 Acura MDX goes on sale Feb. 2.