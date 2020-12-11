Hyundai Sonata: Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee

Our winner in the first competition in 2011, a finalist in 2015, the Hyundai Sonata hopes the third time's a charm in our Best Car To Buy 2021 run-offs.

A late arrival for 2020, the Sonata's included this year and brings with it a trio of contenders ranging from a well-priced base car to a turbocharged mid-range model, to what we think is the most compelling version, the Sonata Hybrid.

For the latest edition of the Sonata, Hyundai brings back a dramatic flair that sweeps from the sedan's low, wide grille through curvy fenders, all the way to a heavily tapered tail. Graced with LED lighting and big C-shaped taillights, the sleek Sonata gets an attractive interior with a toggle-style transmission selector, a wide touchscreen for infotainment, and in top versions, luxury touches like quilted leather upholstery.

Performance strikes a balance between efficiency and urgency. The base 191-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-4 won't win any best-engine awards, but the 1.6-liter turbo-4 has a much more energetic feel despite being slightly down by the numbers, at 180 hp. Perky acceleration complements the leisurely but effective steering and composed ride quality in the gas-only models. Hybrids carry more weight, but post EPA ratings of 52 mpg combined, a soaring figure that cuts fuel bills and boosts efficiency, though we miss the former plug-in hybrid Sonata in the new lineup.

2021 Hyundai Sonata 2021 Hyundai Sonata 2021 Hyundai Sonata

All Sonatas have ample spread-out room for adults; lesser models have knit fabric seats and more black plastic, but all have supportive seats for at least four adults and a trunk with 16.0 cubic feet of storage space. We're fans of the pricey Sonatas, which get better materials, quilted leather trim, and more sound deadening; they're luxury cars on a budget.

The 2021 Sonata comes with automatic emergency braking, LED headlights, a big touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Options include 19-inch wheels, a power front passenger seat, leather upholstery, and a panoramic sunroof. You'll have to wait for 2022 for the ripe, plucky Sonata N performance sedan.

The 2021 Sonata's positioned well in our Best Car To Buy bracket, thanks to its luxury touches, its silken silhouette, and the 52-mpg rating for the Hybrid edition. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10; come back January 4 to see if that vaults it into the ranks of repeat winners.

