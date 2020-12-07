2021 Ford Bronco Sport tested, Ford Bronco delayed, 2021 VW ID.4 driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ford Bronco Sport review

The new Ford Bronco Sport small crossover SUV bridges the gap between the around-town Ford Escape and the off-road Ford Bronco. It's good enough to worry Subaru and Jeep, and earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

Acura TLX: Best Car To Buy 2021 Nominee

The redesigned Acura TLX looks and acts the part of a German sport sedan for far less.

Hyundai and Kia recall 423,000 cars for increased engine fire risk

Big recall aims to cure potential for oil leaks and fire in Sorento, Soul, Sonata, and more.

2021 Ford Bronco two-door first ride

2021 Ford Bronco launch delayed to summer, manual Sasquatch to 2022

The 2021 Ford Bronco was supposed to buck in the spring, but it's been delayed until the summer due to COVID-19-related supplier issues.

First drive review: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport bucks like a baby Bronco, with the right engine

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport delivers off-road power and performance, if you go with the right model.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racer coming soon

The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 is coming soon, and so is its GT3 Cup racing variant.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

Preview drive: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 is buzzworthy, but a software update away from breakthrough

An hour with the 2021 VW ID.4 electric SUV assures us that this mass-market EV carries on the fun-to-drive qualities of the e-Golf—though its interface is still being sorted out.

Georgia gets first solar roadway in the US

The road-surface solar panels might power streetlights or serve with energy storage as backup for grid outages.

Nissan Note goes all-hybrid in Japan with revised e-Power system still due for the US

Nissan is making the Note—previously sold in the U.S. as the Versa Note—all-hybrid for its home Japan market.