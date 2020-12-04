2021 Hyundai Santa Fe and Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid priced, Pontiac Fiero sold for $90,000: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV starts at $28,025 but tops out above $43,000

The redesigned 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe starts at $28,025, which is just $575 more than the 2020, but the new Calligraphy model pushes the top of the range to $43,475.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid updated with $200 price increase

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek plug-in hybrid gets a refreshed face, a retuned suspension, and a $200 price increase to $36,395 including destination.

2021 Infiniti QX80 review

With a TCC Rating of 6.4 out of 10, the 2021 Infiniti QX80 tows with a mighty force, but handles like it's on stilts.

Last 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT produced

The last Pontiac Fiero GT sold for $90,000 at auction

GAA reports the historic rear-engine two-seater sold for $90,000.

Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2021: Cars that didn't make the cut

These 13 new luxury and performance vehicles are quite appealing, but they didn't make the final five in Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2021 competition.

Audi adds plug-in hybrid tech to Q3 and Q3 Sportback

The Audi Q3 has been fitted with a plug-in hybrid powertrain good for 241 horsepower, though we might not see it in the U.S.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: 17-mile, 35-mpg plug-in gets ride-and-handling retune

Subaru has introduced a set of ride, handling, and trim improvements to the Crosstrek Hybrid, but its plug-in hybrid powertrain continues unchanged.

Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2021: What didn't make the cut

Electric cars and plug-in hybrids that didn't make our list of finalists for 2021 generally failed to offer enough all-electric miles or were simply too late.

Rimac shows how EVs are tested for electromagnetic emissions—with C_Two supercar

Electromagnetic emissions for electric cars are regulated, but for very different reasons than tailpipe emissions.