2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV starts at $28,025 but tops out above $43,000

The redesigned 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe five-seat crossover SUV costs $575 more than last year's model due to more potent and more efficient engine choices, a fresh face, and a refined interior loaded with the latest technology. The new Calligraphy trim tops the range and the price chart, however, at $43,475, including destination. That's over $2,700 more than last year's most expensive trim, according to CarsDirect.

The tony Calligraphy trim debuted on the 2021 Hyundai Palisade three-row SUV as a way nudge the well-equipped vehicle into the luxury stratum and take some eyes away from the Acura MDX or Cadillac XT6. On the Santa Fe, Calligraphy adds all-wheel drive, distinct 20-inch wheels, quilted nappa leather upholstery, a synthetic suede headliner, a 10.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, heated and cooled front seats, a head-up display, remote start, and a remote parking feature. It also comes with a 277-horsepower 2.5-liter turbo-4 with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It's estimated to get 27 mpg combined.

The base 2021 Santa Fe SE comes with LED head- and taillights, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. The 191-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-4 base engine replaces a 185-hp 2.4-liter inline-4. It's mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive standard or available all-wheel drive. It's expected to get 26 mpg combined.

In its order guide to dealers, Hyundai didn't disclose pricing details to the newest entry to the Santa Fe lineup, a hybrid powertrain that uses a 1.6-liter turbo-4 and two motors making an estimated 225 hp and 195 lb-ft of toruqe. Hyundai plans a plug-in hybrid variant of the Santa Fe later in 2021.

The outgoing 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe can be had for a steep discount, including 0% APR for 72 months, $1,000 cash back, and no payments for five months, CarsDirect reported.