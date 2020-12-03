2021 Nissan Sentra revisited, 2021 Volkswagen Arteon debuts: What's New @ The Car Connection

Best Car To Buy 2021: What didn't make the cut

Not every car makes it to the final round of voting for our Best Car To Buy awards. These are the also-rans.

2021 Chevy Tahoe diesel gets EPA-rated 28 mpg highway

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe full-size SUV can get up to 28 mpg highway when equipped with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6.

2021 Nissan Sentra review

With a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10, the 2021 Nissan Sentra offers strong value and a sleek shape.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Volkswagen Arteon

Preview: 2021 Volkswagen Arteon arrives with new tech, new face, $38,190 starting price

After just two years on the market, the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon gets a new face and more tech, but no R model or shooting brake.

2023 BMW X8 spy shots: Flagship SUV in the works

A new BMW X8 is coming to challenge the large luxury SUVs of the world.

2022 BMW 2-Series spy shots: New generation of rear-wheel-drive coupe coming soon

BMW's next-generation 2-Series is taking shape, and yes there will be an M2 variant.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Polestar 2

GCR’s Best Car To Buy 2021 nominees pair efficiency with leading-edge tech

From next-generation interfaces and sophisticated driver aids to over-the-air updates, the Best Car To Buy contenders are by no means no-frills.

Environmental groups call out carmakers opposing cleaner California standards, EV mandate

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota are still involved in challenging California's standards.

Karma GS-6 plug-in hybrid will be more affordable, slotting below revamped Revero GT flagship

The vehicle that started out at the Fisker Karma has been given yet another revamp—and this time, it appears, a deep price cut.