Best Car To Buy revisited, Maybach GLS600 tested, Hyundai/Kia's EV future: What's New @ The Car Connection

Best Car To Buy 2021: Past winners

From the Kia Telluride to the Hyundai Sonata, a look back at past winners of The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy awards reveals a preference for value, safety, modern style, and convenient features.

2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo costs $2,200 more than the non-turbo engine

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo comes well equipped with 250 horsepower and a starting price of $31,000.

2021 Kia Stinger review

With a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, the 2021 Kia Stinger gives off sports-car vibes and grand-touring handling.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600

First drive review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600 exudes elegance, just don’t overpack

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600 delivers first-class luxury but, oddly, needs more space.

Audi marks 2021 R8 V10 RWD's arrival with Panther limited edition

Just 30 examples of the new Audi R8 V10 RWD Panther edition will be built, all of them for the U.S. market.

Motor Authority’s Best Car To Buy: Past winners

Take a drive down memory lane and revisit the ten previous winners before Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2021 is announced on Jan. 4.

From Green Car Reports:

Hyundai Prophecy concept

Electric car platform for Hyundai, Kia, Genesis: Bi-directional charging, robotaxi ready

Hyundai's platform for a generation of EVs offers a modular layout, rear- or all-wheel drive, more than 300 miles of range, and some very flexible charging.

Hyundai exec: Fuel-cell tech might be smarter than big batteries in electric pickups and SUVs

Hydrogen fuel-cell tech might be the answer to the energy-storage needs of big trucks and SUVs, as it faces weight and aero challenges, a top executive suggested.

Subaru electric crossover: How it could take form in 2021

The product of a joint development venture with Toyota could arrive in prototype form as soon as late 2021 and would represent some firsts for Subaru.