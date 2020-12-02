2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo costs $2,200 more than the non-turbo engine

December 2, 2020

The new turbo engine in the 2021 Mazda CX-30 small crossover SUV bumps the starting price by $2,200 over the base engine to $31,000, including $1,100 destination. 

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 2.5 Turbo comes with a 2.5-liter turbo-4 with a 6-speed automatic transmission. It makes 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque with 93 octane fuel or 227 hp and 310 lb-ft with regular 87 octane gas, same as in the 2021 Mazda3. The standard engine is a 2.5-liter inline-4 that makes 186 hp and 186 lb-ft in the 2.5 S model. It also gets a 6-speed automatic.

The new 2.5 Turbo model comes with standard all-wheel drive and features the same base equipment as the Preferred trim on the non-turbo model. The loaded feature set justifies the higher starting price than the $24,400 CX-30 with the base engine and basic equipment. It's also larger, more potent, and more American-focused than the Mazda CX-3.

The 2021 CX-30 2.5 Turbo comes with the same 8.8-inch center display screen, 7.0-inch configurable instrument cluster, and active driver-assist features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control. The similarities end there. The base Turbo model adds blind-spot monitors and automatic high beams to the safety gear, standard LED headlights and taillights, and 18-inch instead of 16-inch wheels.

Inside, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob contrast synthetic leather seats, heated side mirrors and heated front seats are standard, a dual-zone climate system satisfies front riders, and a power sunroof lets in the light above. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility come standard, as does a wi-fi hotspot for six months, two USB ports, keyless entry and keyless ignition, and an eight-speaker sound system.  

Stepping up to the Premium Package for $33,400 brings the 2.5 Turbo inline with the top Premium trim on the 2.5 S model, which is $2,350 less. It adds a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a heated steering wheel with paddle shifters, and leather seats. A power liftgate and satellite radio trial come with the Premium trim, as do a head-up display, traffic-sign recognition, adaptive headlights, and upgraded LED headlights and taillights. 

A Premium Plus Package rounds out the 2021 CX-30 and is exclusive to the 2.5 Turbo. For $35,000, it adds automatic rear emergency braking, an enhanced adaptive cruise control system that can steer the car at speeds under 40 mph, and a surround-view camera. 

The EPA hasn't rated the 2021 CX-30 Turbo; all-wheel-drive versions of the 2.5 S get 24 mpg city, 31 highway, 26 combined. 

Built in Mexico, the 2021 CX-30 2.5 Turbo goes on sale later this month. 

