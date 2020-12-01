Best Car To Buy 2021 coverage begins now, Ford details Mustang Mach-E GT specs: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ford Bronco Sport first ride

2021 Ford Bronco Sport first ride

December 1, 2020
December 1, 2020

Start your engines: The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2021 prepares to launch

The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy annual testing commences now for 2021, with winners in each car category as well as an overall winner to be announced in a month. 

It's time to vote for The Car Connection's 2021 Driver's Choice Awards

It's award season and that means it's time to vote for The Car Connection's 2021 Driver's Choice Awards.

Car seats as birth control? A new study explains the decline in three-child families

Two professors claim limited room for child safety seats has spurred fewer women to have three children. 

From Motor Authority:

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition

Ford reveals new Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition packing 480 hp

Ford's added a new performance range-topper to its Mustang Mach-E lineup.

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series: Track athlete comes with 720 hp, $326,050 price tag

The latest AMG GT sports race-ready aerodynamics, a widened track, and a new V-8 complete with a flat-plane crankshaft. 

Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2021 is about to kick off

It's Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2021 awards season, and this is what to expect. 

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

One of these 5 vehicles will be Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2021

The Ford Mustang Mach-E, Polestar 2, Tesla Model Y, Toyota RAV4 Prime, or Volvo XC40 Recharge will win the Best Car To Buy distinction for 2021. 

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition might outperform Model Y Performance

The Tesla Model Y Performance may have met its match—at least in some respects—with the Mach-E Performance Edition.

GM nixes Nikola Badger electric pickup and investment, will supply fuel-cell tech

Nikola and General Motors have reached an agreement under which GM will supply fuel-cell hardware for a fee, but GM's investment in Nikola and pickup plans are off. 

 

Tags:
2021
The Car Connection
2020
The Car Connection

