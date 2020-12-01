It's time to vote for The Car Connection's 2021 Driver's Choice Awards

2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertible

Joel Feder Joel Feder Interactive Content Manager
December 1, 2020

The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2021 awards are coming soon, which means it's time to turn your attention to the 2021 Driver's Choice Awards. It's your opportunity to pick the most luxurious, prettiest, best-performing, and greenest cars, trucks, and crossover SUVs that came out in 2020.

As in the past, there are six categories for The Car Connection's Driver's Choice Awards: Best Performance Car, Best Green Car, Best Luxury Car, Best-Looking Car, Best Car on a Budget, and Best Car For Families.

Every nominee is listed in its respective category. As with previous years, some nominees qualify in more than one category.

That sound you just heard were the digital polls opening. Voting couldn't be easier. Simply visit the Driver's Choice Award page, click the category you're voting in, and cast your vote via the Vote button for your favorite vehicle in each category.

Unlike the presidential election there are no limits to how many times one can vote. You can't mail in your ballot; we're all digital here. There are no Electoral Colleges, and there will be no recounts. You can vote once per day in each category every single day until the polls close on December 24. The winners will be announced on January 4 alongside The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2021.

Still here? Why? Grab your mouse, phone, or tablet, and head over to the polls. Cast your vote today and every day going forward. After voting take a moment to read up on past winners of our Best Car To Buy competition here.

