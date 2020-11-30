2021 Genesis G80 tested, Porsche 911 GT3 preview, illegal diesel trucks blow smoke: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Genesis G80

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
November 30, 2020

Review update: 2021 Genesis G80 carves out a spot at the luxury table

The redesigned 2021 Genesis G80 mid-size luxury sedan might not the performance chops of BMW's M models or Mercedes' AMGs, but it's a great alternative to German luxury sedans. 

Tesla suspension investigated by the NHTSA; Model Y, Model X recalled

Regulators are investigating some 2015-2017 Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles for a suspension issue as newer Model Xs and Model Ys have recalls.

2021 Volvo S90 review

With a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10, the 2021 Volvo S90 has stellar safety equipment and exceptional poise.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 to get 6-speed manual option, 500-plus hp, Touring model to come

The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 is coming soon, and the first specs have been locked in.

A modern Safari? Porsche testing high-riding 911

Porsche has said a high-riding 911 would be a good idea, and now one is being tested.

2023 BMW X7 spy shots: 7-Series styling in the cards for flagship SUV

BMW's X7 is being updated to match the radical new look pegged for the next 7-Series. 

From Green Car Reports:

Pickup truck

Illegal emissions tampering on diesel trucks is rampant—and apparently a big business

Illegal delete kits and tampering with emissions equipment is so common that is creates more noncompliant vehicles than the VW diesel scandal, a new EPA report suggests. 

Tesla Model S and Model X suspension failures prompt US safety investigation

A suspension issue on the Model X and Model S has prompted a safety investigation from NHTSA. It could potentially lead to a U.S. recall. 

Audi E-Tron EVs add urgency to plan making production sites CO2-neutral by 2025

Audi is hoping to make all of its assembly plants CO2-neutral, but past that there's much progress to be made in looking upstream in the supply chain. 

 

 

