2021 Kia Niro overview, Lego McLaren Senna first look, VW ID.4 range set: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Kia Niro EV review

The 2021 Kia Niro EV covers all the bases for practicality, and it offers a long driving range plus an engaging driving experience. Here it's a 6.6 out of 10.

Mustang Mach-E, XC40 Recharge, VW ID.4 electric SUVs get official range estimates

The latest batch of electric crossovers can't match Tesla's range, but they cost less.

From Motor Authority:

Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR

Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR has 830 pieces, working dihedral doors

Supercar fans will soon be able to build the McLaren Senna GTR in Lego form with the new 830-piece Technic kit.

Documentary tells the story of the first Duesenberg automobile ever sold

The video was released by the Historic Vehicle Association, which inducted the 1921 coupe into the National Historic Vehicle Register.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport chugs gas with an 8 mpg city fuel economy rating

The track-focused Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport chugs gas to the tune of 8 mpg city, 13 highway, 10 combined.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

2021 VW ID.4 electric SUV rated at 250 miles of range

The first of a generation of mass-market electric vehicles from Volkswagen doesn't quite measure up to the range and efficiency precedent set by Tesla.

Musk: 435-mile range coming soon, compact Tesla hatchback considered for Europe

A compact hatchback model could help Tesla gain sales in Europe and beyond, while CEO Musk hinted that another range boost is near.