2021 Kia Niro overview, Lego McLaren Senna first look, VW ID.4 range set: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Kia Niro EV

2021 Kia Niro EV

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
November 25, 2020

2021 Kia Niro EV review

The 2021 Kia Niro EV covers all the bases for practicality, and it offers a long driving range plus an engaging driving experience. Here it's a 6.6 out of 10. 

Mustang Mach-E, XC40 Recharge, VW ID.4 electric SUVs get official range estimates

The latest batch of electric crossovers can't match Tesla's range, but they cost less. 

From Motor Authority:

Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR

Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR

 

Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR has 830 pieces, working dihedral doors

Supercar fans will soon be able to build the McLaren Senna GTR in Lego form with the new 830-piece Technic kit.

Documentary tells the story of the first Duesenberg automobile ever sold

The video was released by the Historic Vehicle Association, which inducted the 1921 coupe into the National Historic Vehicle Register.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport chugs gas with an 8 mpg city fuel economy rating

The track-focused Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport chugs gas to the tune of 8 mpg city, 13 highway, 10 combined.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

2021 VW ID.4 electric SUV rated at 250 miles of range

The first of a generation of mass-market electric vehicles from Volkswagen doesn't quite measure up to the range and efficiency precedent set by Tesla. 

Musk: 435-mile range coming soon, compact Tesla hatchback considered for Europe

A compact hatchback model could help Tesla gain sales in Europe and beyond, while CEO Musk hinted that another range boost is near.  

 

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2022 Subaru BRZ returns to vie for best affordable sports car title 2022 Subaru BRZ returns to vie for best affordable sports car title
2021 Ford F-150: 5 options worth the charge 2021 Ford F-150: 5 options worth the charge
2021 Nissan Sentra price increases $100 to $20,335 2021 Nissan Sentra price increases $100 to $20,335
Special FX: 2022 Infiniti QX55 SUV honors crossover coupe past Special FX: 2022 Infiniti QX55 SUV honors crossover coupe past
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.