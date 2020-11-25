Mustang Mach-E, XC40 Recharge, VW ID.4 electric SUVs get official range estimates

The 2021 model year welcomes the first big batch of electric crossover SUVs to be sold nationally with at least a 200-mile electric range. Newbies such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and Volkswagen ID.4 join the ranks of the Chevy Bolt and Nissan Leaf as affordable mass-produced electric vehicles sold in every state, while the Audi E-Tron SUV and Tesla's full model lineup appeal to the upper crust.

Only Ford has been able to exceed 300 miles, as Tesla does by a significant margin in both the 2021 Model 3 compact sedan and 2021 Model Y crossover. On Tuesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk touted an upcoming version with a 435-mile range.

A few years ago, automakers targeted 200 miles of range as the magic number to relieve consumers of range anxiety, or the fear of running out of juice in an electric car before reaching the destination or a charging station. With charging station infrastructure proliferating, and more automakers committed to electrifying their lineups—and some such as Cadillac planning an almost exclusive electric vehicle lineup by 2030—electric vehicles no longer operate on the periphery of dealers' lots.

Electric car sales make up a small but rapidly accelerating market share, according to the International Energy Agency with data supported by the U.S. Department of Energy. Globally, EV sales increased 40% in 2019 to account for 2.6% of total vehicle market share. The IEA expects EVs to comprise 3% of all new car sales for 2020.

The market is not going backward. Electric vehicles are here to stay, with forthcoming pickup trucks ranging from the bestselling Ford-150 to the startup Rivian and the R1T. Here's a look at the new models for 2021 and their efficiency ratings based on the EPA.

The 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range leads the charge with a 353-mile range with all-wheel drive. The larger 2021 Tesla Model Y crossover with the same propulsion system tops out at 326 miles. The 2021 Chevy Bolt gets an EPA-estimated 259-mile range. Unlike Tesla or GM electric vehicles, the following vehicles still qualify for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Range: 300 miles.

Level 2 (240-volt) charge time: 10 hours with a 48-amp wallbox.

The new Mach-E crossover SUV uses a single motor on the rear axle to go 300 miles in the Extended-range version with the 88-kwh battery pack (based on usable energy). The Standard version with its 68-kwh battery pack will go 230 miles. Add another motor for all-wheel drive, and the Mach-E goes 270 miles or 211 miles. It goes on sale in December with a starting price of about $43,000.

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge

Range: 208 miles.

Level 2 (240-volt) charge time: 8 hours.

The fully electric version of Volvo's small crossover isn't a big departure from the gas model in terms of its attractive style and spartan cabin. All-wheel drive comes standard with a motor on either axle powered by a 78-kwh battery pack. It starts at about $55,000, and will be on sale early in 2021.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

Range: 250 miles.

Level 2 (240-volt) charge time: 7.5 hours.

Like the XC40 Recharge, the ID.4 compact crossover leads the charge for a family of ID electric vehicles to come from the German automaker. Like the Mach-E, it's initially powered by an 82-kwh battery pack in rear-wheel drive only. A dual-motor all-wheel-drive version arrives later in 2021. The single-motor ID.4 with rear-wheel drive costs about $41,000 when it goes on sale early in 2021.