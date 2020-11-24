2021 Ford F-150 optioned, Bugatti launches special Chiron, 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

5 worthy options on the 2021 Ford F-150

The redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 can be equipped as a basic work truck or an executive mobile office, but these five options make the most sense across the board.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport gets up to 26 mpg combined

The 2021 Ford Bronco gets EPA ratings of 25 mpg city, 28 highway, 26 combined with its 1.5-liter turbo-3 base engine.

2021 Mazda 6 review

With a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, the 2021 Mazda 6 sticks its safety landing—and does so with gorgeous style.

From Motor Authority:

Bugatti Chiron Sport “Les Légendes du Ciel”

Bugatti's newest Chiron honors some legends of the skies

Bugatti will build 20 examples of a special Chiron to honor French aviators from early last century.

Cadillac to dealers: Spend $200,000 to upgrade for electric future or move on

Cadillac will soon transition to a mostly electric lineup, and dealerships will need to get on board.

2023 BMW X5 spy shots: Mild facelift pegged for popular SUV

BMW's fourth-generation X5 will soon come in for its mid-cycle update.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge

Preview drive: 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge doesn’t complicate the future

The 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge is Volvo's first electric car, and it lays out a straightforward driving experience for the brand's EV products.

Report: Dealers not sold on GM's all-electric vision for Cadillac can sell out

The Cadillac luxury brand could shed some stores that don't buy into an all-electric plan for the brand, which requires costly upgrades for chargers and more.

GM switches allegiances, halts challenge of California clean-air standards

GM readies to align itself with the Biden administration on emissions and gas mileage rules—and to cooperate with California rather than try to quash it.