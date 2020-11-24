2021 Ford Bronco Sport gets up to 26 mpg combined

November 24, 2020

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport gets EPA ratings up to 25 mpg city, 28 highway, 26 combined. The off-road ready compact crossover shares many of the same parts as the 2020 Ford Escape, including the 181-horsepower 1.5-liter turbo-3 base engine that earns those ratings.

The larger 245-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 standard in the top Badlands trim gets 21/26/23 mpg.

The 2020 Escape gets 26/31/28 mpg when equipped with the 1.5-liter turbo-3. Both models use an 8-speed automatic transmission and this rating applies to the all-wheel-drive system standard on the Bronco Sport. The Escape comes standard with front-wheel drive and a 27/33/30 mpg rating, but for shoppers who want to optimize fuel economy, the redesigned 2020 Escape comes as a hybrid that peaks at 44/37/41 mpg, or a plug-in hybrid that gets 37 miles of all-electric range or a combined 41 mpg with gas only. 

But the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport does things the Escape cannot, namely go off-roading in conditions more extreme than a rutted path through a field. It also wears all the rugged design cues of its bigger sibling, the 2021 Ford Bronco, and follows a similar trim logic.

Ford's revival of the nameplate last used in 1996 lets the Bronco Sport bridge the off-road prowess of the Bronco with the more street-friendly Escape. The fuel economy estimates first reported by Autoblog reflect that tweener status. Bronco estimates have not been released, but it's expected to be a match for the 23 mpg combined rating achieved by the most efficient gas version of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler.  

Competitors of the Bronco Sport include Trail-rated versions of the Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Compass and the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek to a lesser extent. It's a compelling niche for shoppers who might want the Bronco but value the more practical Escape. The Bronco Sport costs between $26,660 and $32,660 for top Badlands trim. The sold-out First Edition model stickered at $38,160.

Built in Mexico, the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is on sale now.  

