GM capitulates to massive recall, 2020 Corvette convertible reviewed, EV costs compared: What's New @ The Car Connection

GM to recall nearly 6M trucks and SUVs with Takata airbags despite disagreement with the NHTSA

The NHTSA is ordering GM to recall almost 6 million trucks and SUVs due to faulty Takata airbags.

Volkswagen to pass on Passat, cease production of sedan by 2023

VW to drop its large American-made sedan once electric vehicles move in to Tennessee.

2021 Nissan Altima review

With a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10, the 2021 Nissan Altima soars in safety, while it flies under the performance radar.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertible

First drive review: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is a Ferrari for everyone else

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertible justifies the all-american sport car’s move to a mid-engine layout.

McLaren Artura: New name confirmed for V-6 hybrid supercar

McLaren's Artura is a V-6 hybrid supercar coming in early 2021 to replace the Sports Series.

2021 Honda Legend spy shots: New Legend due next spring but not in US

Honda will soon unveil a Legend sedan boasting a Level 3 self-driving system.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Chevy Bolt EV: One of these is much cheaper with incentives

The pricing landscape for affordable electric vehicles has changed around the Chevy Bolt EV, and the Mach-E is one competitive example.

Report: Nissan and Detroit startup Hercules could pair up for electric truck

Nissan has plenty of electric-vehicle expertise, but could it benefit from the pace of a startup for making a niche electric truck?

Karma sues EV startup Lordstown, claims it stole infotainment tech

Lordstown poached employees and stole infotainment secrets and know-how from Karma Automotive, the latter alleges.