GM capitulates to massive recall, 2020 Corvette convertible reviewed, EV costs compared: What's New @ The Car Connection

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
November 23, 2020

GM to recall nearly 6M trucks and SUVs with Takata airbags despite disagreement with the NHTSA

The NHTSA is ordering GM to recall almost 6 million trucks and SUVs due to faulty Takata airbags. 

Volkswagen to pass on Passat, cease production of sedan by 2023

VW to drop its large American-made sedan once electric vehicles move in to Tennessee.  

2021 Nissan Altima review

With a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10, the 2021 Nissan Altima soars in safety, while it flies under the performance radar.

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is a Ferrari for everyone else

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertible justifies the all-american sport car’s move to a mid-engine layout.

McLaren Artura: New name confirmed for V-6 hybrid supercar

McLaren's Artura is a V-6 hybrid supercar coming in early 2021 to replace the Sports Series.

2021 Honda Legend spy shots: New Legend due next spring but not in US

Honda will soon unveil a Legend sedan boasting a Level 3 self-driving system.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Chevy Bolt EV: One of these is much cheaper with incentives

The pricing landscape for affordable electric vehicles has changed around the Chevy Bolt EV, and the Mach-E is one competitive example.

Report: Nissan and Detroit startup Hercules could pair up for electric truck

Nissan has plenty of electric-vehicle expertise, but could it benefit from the pace of a startup for making a niche electric truck?

Karma sues EV startup Lordstown, claims it stole infotainment tech

Lordstown poached employees and stole infotainment secrets and know-how from Karma Automotive, the latter alleges. 

 

 

