2021 Lincoln Nautilus updated, 2023 Mini Countryman preview, GM's bold EV plan: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Lincoln Nautilus refreshed with a modern, connected cabin

The 2021 Lincoln Nautilus luxury compact crossover SUV dresses up a new interior headlined by a 13.2-inch touchscreen.

2021 Nissan Sentra price increases $100 to $20,335

The 2021 Nissan Sentra costs $100 more but comes with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

2021 Cadillac CT4 review

With a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10, the 2021 Cadillac CT4 puts the squeeze on rear-seat passengers.

2021 Mini Countryman

Next Mini Countryman due in 2023 with ICE, battery-electric power

Mini has three SUVs in the works including a redesigned Countryman due in 2023.

GM shows designs for GMC Hummer EV SUV and Chevy electric pickup

GM will launch 30 EVs through 2025, and two of these have just been revealed.

2021 Yenko/SC Silverado Off-Road is a lifted, 800-hp off-roader

Specialty Vehicle Engineering applies a storied muscle car name to the 800-horsepwoer Yenko/SC Silverado Off-Road.

GM execs and upcoming Ultium EVs

GM’s $27B plan: 450-mile range, affordable models among 30 EVs by 2025

GM is upping its investment in electric and autonomous vehicles to $27 billion as it plans longer ranges and vehicles at lower prices.

Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV pulled forward for early 2022 US arrival

As Cadillac prepares to fully electrify its fleet, the 2022 Lyriq electric SUV gets bumped ahead in production to arrive nine months earlier than planned.

Tesla Model Y reliability "much worse than average," Consumer Reports says

To be fair, many of the Model Y issues CR suggests sound like fit and finish issues rather than failures that will leave owners stranded.