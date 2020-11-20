2021 Nissan Sentra price increases $100 to $20,335

The 2021 Nissan Sentra largely carries over from last year's sporty redesign, but some minor tech upgrades to the base model justify the minor price increase of $100.

Available in three trims, the 2021 Sentra's base S model costs $20,335, including $925 destination. It now comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, which was standard last year on SV and SR trims only. Those trims also get a $100 price increase to cost $21,395 and $22,675, respectively. The SR comes with a wi-fi hotspot and new two-tone color options.

With smartphone compatibility standard across the range, the well-equipped Sentra improves its value proposition. Standard features include a flat-bottomed steering wheel, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, keyless entry and keyless ignition, and power locks and windows.

Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking front and rear, lane-departure warnings, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, high-beam assist, and a driver-attention monitor.

The compact sedan competes with the Mazda 3, Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra, and the forthcoming 2022 Honda Civic. The 2021 Toyota Corolla and 2021 Hyundai Elantra offer hybrid powertrains, while the 2021 Mazda 3 has a larger 2.5-liter turbo-4 new this year.

The 2021 Sentra carries over with a pedestrian but efficient 149-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The front-wheel-drive sedan gets up to 33 mpg combined, but its low ride height, independent rear suspension, and precise steering translate to surprisingly sporty handling characteristics.

Built in Smyrna, Tennessee, the 2021 Nissan Sentra is on sale now.