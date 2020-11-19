2021 Lincoln Nautilus refreshed with a modern, connected cabin

2021 Lincoln Nautilus

2021 Lincoln Nautilus

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
November 19, 2020

The 2021 Lincoln Nautilus compact crossover SUV sheds the vestiges of its MKX predecessor with a new interior more in line with the upscale refinements of the larger Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Navigator. The powertrain carries over, and new color options and a revised front bumper freshen the outside, but the inside is the main attraction, based on Lincoln's announcement Friday morning.

The leading role belongs to a new 13.2-inch touchscreen mounted front and center on the horizontally themed dash. The two-tiered dash separated by a band of wood trim and chrome accents steps down to a horizontal band of vents, and Lincoln's piano-key electronic gear shifter. The climate and audio control panel angles into the center console and sits above a large lower storage area. 

The large screen epitomizes the technology overhaul throughout the Nautilus. The Lincoln smartphone app can replace the key so pockets and purses can go unburdened, and Ford's Sync 4 infotainment software has a special display theme unique to Lincoln. Wireless smartphone compatibility cuts the cord, and natural voice recognition promises to simplify the most common commands ranging from raising the volume to setting the navigation or voice surfing the web. Over-the-air updates freshen the system like a smartphone.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard, along with power-adjustable front seats that are heated, four USB ports, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and LED headlights and taillights. Options range from a surround-view camera system and heated rear seats to 22-way massaging front seats and an excellent Revel audio system. 

Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams. The rear camera can be washed clear with the push of a button.  

Powertrains remain the same from last year with a standard 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 250 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque with front-wheel drive or a 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 making 335 hp and 380 lb-ft with all-wheel drive. Both engines pair with an 8-speed automatic transmission.    

Built in Ontario, Canada, the 2021 Lincoln Nautilus goes on sale early in 2021.

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Special FX: 2022 Infiniti QX55 SUV honors crossover coupe past Special FX: 2022 Infiniti QX55 SUV honors crossover coupe past
2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition climbs into rugged territory 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition climbs into rugged territory
2022 Subaru BRZ returns to vie for best affordable sports car title 2022 Subaru BRZ returns to vie for best affordable sports car title
First drive: 2021 Hyundai Elantra has a new wrapper, but old strengths still drive it forward First drive: 2021 Hyundai Elantra has a new wrapper, but old strengths still drive it forward
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.