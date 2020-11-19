2021 Ford F-150 review, 2021 Maybach S-Class preview, California EV rebate begins: What's New @ The Car Connection

The redesigned 2021 Ford-F-150 pickup offers a hybrid powertrain and cutting-edge tech, safety, and convenience features.
2021 Kia Sorento SUV gets big price increase on base model only
The redesigned 2021 Kia Sorento drops its base L model and gets a $2,450 price increase for the new LX entry model.
2022 Subaru BRZ returns to vie for best affordable sports car title
The 2022 Subaru BRZ returns for a second generation with a new 228-horsepower 2.4-liter flat-4, a stiffer chassis, and a new look inside and out.
From Motor Authority:
2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
Preview: 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class ready to deliver ultimate luxury
The Maybach version of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class can be identified by its unique grille and available two-tone paint scheme.
2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron spy shots: Compact electric SUV coming up shortly
Audi is about to launch a compact crossover with battery-electric power.
"The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt" coming to Amazon Prime Dec. 18
"The Grand Tour" returns on Dec. 18 with an automotive treasure hunt.
From Green Car Reports:
2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV
California $1,500 point-of-sale rebate on EVs starts this week
The new $1,500 rebate is supported by utilities and the state's emissions credits, and it's in addition to the existing clean vehicle rebate.
Bigger batteries vs. weight reduction: Neither way of boosting EV range is cheap, report shows
Automakers face a dilemma in which they need to make a bet on the continued advances in battery cost, advanced materials, or both.
UK steps up plan for EV transition, new gasoline cars banned from 2035
Under a newly detailed plan, anything with an engine under the hood would be primarily a plug-in hybrid by 2030, on the way to all EVs by 2035.
