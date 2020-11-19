2021 Kia Sorento SUV gets big price increase on base model only

The redesigned 2021 Kia Sorento three-row crossover SUV gets a new look, new engines, and a new base model that is $2,450 more expensive than the outgoing model, according to CarsDirect.

The 2021 Kia Sorento starts at $30,560, including a mandatory destination charge of $1,170. But the price increase reflects not just the upgraded design and feature set, it also factors in the new powertrains and the elimination of last year's base L model. The entry-level model for 2021 is the LX, which is $1,350 more expensive than the 2020 Kia Sorento LX.

That extra scratch gets Sorento buyers a new look that no longer straddles the difference between minivan and SUV. The 2021 Sorento wears elements of the larger Telluride and smaller Seltos and comes with a longer wheelbase for more leg room inside and more head room for third-row passengers. It seats up to seven. The new 191-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-4 comes with more power and greater efficiency, with an estimated 2 mpg increase to 27 mpg combined, according to Kia.

All 2021 Sorentos come with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on most models, and all-wheel drive costs $1,800 more on all but the top SX Prestige trim.

Standard features include at least six USB ports, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone compatibility, and driver-assistance features including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and a driver-attention monitor.

Other trims, such as the S model, cost less than last year. At $33,060, the S trim is $1,250 less than last year but its V-6 is replaced by the smaller 2.5-liter inline-4. A V-6 is no longer offered on any Sorento.

The EX trim costs $450 less than last year at $36,160, and instead of the V-6 it gets a 281-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4. For $39,160, the SX is also cheaper than last year, but it is no longer the top of the Sorento lineup.

That spot has been filled by the $41,760 SX Prestige, which comes only with front-wheel drive. To get all-wheel drive, shoppers need to upgrade to the SX Prestige X-Line. At $43,760, the X-Line embraces sportier design elements borrowed from the Kia Telluride.

Kia hasn't announced the standard features for each trim level, and it hasn't disclosed the price of the hybrid model with its estimated 37 mpg combined.

Made in West Point, Georgia, the 2021 Kia Sorento arrives at dealers this month. The hybrid is expected in early 2021, with a plug-in hybrid to follow.