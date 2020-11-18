2022 Honda Civic debuts, 2022 Subaru BRZ preview, Rivian R1T price premium: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Honda Civic preview

The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic comes as a sedan or hatchback, in Si or Type R performance models.

Special FX: 2022 Infiniti QX55 SUV honors crossover coupe past

The 2022 Infiniti QX55, a variant of the QX50 with a coupe-like roofline, is coming next spring.

2021 Mazda CX-30 review

The CX-30 offers better than average performance, a refined cabin, and cohesive styling but doesn't wow on features for the money. It earns a 6.0 overall rating.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Subaru BRZ preview: No turbo, but more power

The updated 2022 Subaru BRZ gets a new look, a stiffer structure, and a new engine, but no turbo.

Preview: 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar receives mild-hybrid tech but loses V-8

The handsome Range Rover Velar receives new powertrains and infotainment technology for the 2021 model year.

Land Rover's Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque receive tech updates for 2021

The Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque benefit from Jaguar Land Rover's latest infotainment system, known as Pivi Pro.

From Green Car Reports:

Rivian R1T configurator reveals $10,000 premium for 400+ mile range in electric trucks

Want to step up to the maximum range in the Rivitan R1T electric pickup or R1S electric SUV? Expect to pay about $10,000 extra.

Tesla, Lucid, Rivian, utility and charging interests unite toward 100% EVs by 2030

EV makers, charging interests, and utilities have formed ZETA, aiming to shape policy toward more electric vehicles in the U.S.

Racier-looking 2021 Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell car is ready for more infrastructure

The redesigned Toyota Mirai looks like a better cheerleader for hydrogen than before, but it's going to need many more places to refuel.