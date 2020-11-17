2021 Genesis GV80 review, Jeep Rubicon 392 revealed, Tesla cuts cheap Model 3: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Genesis GV80 review

The 2021 Genesis GV80 is the luxury brand's first SUV and features a gorgeous design, a wealth of standard comfort and safety features, sumptuous seats, and a choice of two capable turbo engines. It earns a high TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10.

2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition climbs into rugged territory

The 2021 Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition adds a suspension leveling kit, removes the front air dam to improve the approach angle to nearly 30 degrees, and includes aluminum skid plates front and center

2017-2019 Chevy Bolt EV recalled for battery fire risk

Chevrolet is recalling the 2017-2019 Bolt EV for batteries that could cause fires when fully charged.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 revealed: Are you not entertained?

The 470-horsepower 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 hits 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, but only tops out at 99 mph.

Audi Artemis project expected to spawn “Landjet” super sedans for Bentley, Porsche

Volkswagen Group wants to be ready with a credible contender for the next-generation Tesla Model S.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV spy shots: Electric SUV to join S-Class family

Mercedes-Benz's S-Class family will be expanded in 2022 with an electric SUV.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Tesla Model 3

Tesla is discontinuing the $35,000 Model 3—yes, again

The second iteration of the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range, which is actually a downgraded Standard Range Plus, will go away after 2020.

Lordstown Motors claims 50,000 orders for electric pickup, arriving fall 2021

The Ohio company has provided an update on its Endurance electric truck that suggests it will be popular with companies and utilities—and perhaps government fleets.

Canoo sees its subscription-based electric van as a canvas for wraps

Canoo won't sell its electric vehicles, but it will lean on a wrap program to help owners make a statement on the streets.