2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition climbs into rugged territory

For buyers who didn't find the 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 capable enough to conquer off-road terrain, GMC will offer a Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition, the automaker announced Monday.

The 2021 Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition adds a suspension leveling kit, removes the front air dam to improve the approach angle to nearly 30 degrees, and includes aluminum skid plates front and center to protect the front differential and radiator, among other components. The improvements supplement the skid plate protecting the transfer case standard on the Canyon AT4. All AT4s also have 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires wrapped on 17-inch alloy wheels, an Eaton G80 locking rear differential, and hill descent control.

GMC further distinguishes the 2021 Canyon AT4 with red tow hooks, dark chrome trim, a larger grille, and all the AT4 badging, most noticeably on the headrests. The Off-Road Performance Edition takes the dark look a step further with gloss black 17-inch wheels and exhaust tips. Floor liners and a spray-in bedliner protect the insides.

The 2021 Canyon AT4 comes with either a 3.6-liter V-6 engine that makes 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque or a 2.8-liter turbodiesel inline-4 that makes 181 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

The Off-Road Performance Edition modifications should help the Canyon AT4 compete with other mid-size trucks with an off-road bent such the Jeep Gladiator Mojave and Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, as well as the related Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. The Canyon AT4 could also face a challenge from a 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor.

Built in Wentzville, Missouri, the 2021 GMC Canyon is on sale now. The pricing and availability of the AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition are expected within the next few weeks.