2021 Hyundai Elantra tested, 2021 Sonata N Line driven, 2021 Elantra Hybrid reviewed: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2021 Hyundai Elantra has a new wrapper, but old strengths still drive it forward

The redesigned 2021 Hyundai Elantra compact sedan grows in size and gets more upscale features, but its sporty look can't disguise that value is prioritized over performance.

Toyota expands fuel pump recall to 1.5M newer Toyota and Lexus cars

A faulty fuel pump recall in Toyota and Lexus models has now expanded to 2,760,500 vehicles.

2021 Mazda CX-9 review

With a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10, the 2021 Mazda CX-9 gains screen size, but still lags in third-row space.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

First drive review: 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line is a monster hiding in plain sight

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line injects fun into the mid-size front-wheel-drive family car.

First drive review: 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line shows cheap speed is fun

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra N-Line offers a fun driving experience for less than $30,000.

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS spy shots: Mild update on the way

Mercedes is about to update the CLS but the long-term fate of the nameplate is uncertain.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

First drive review: 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is a 54-mpg tech and value standout

At up to 54 mpg, the Elantra Hybrid offers a perkier, more conventional driving experience than the eco-focused Ioniq hybrid—and a strong value vs. rivals.

Here's how tire and wheel choice affects electric vehicle range

In addition to the usual advice about tire rolling resistance and width, calculations show the impact wheel diameter itself can have on EV range.

Ford considers making its own batteries for EVs, as it builds up “digital ecosystem”

Batteries could give Ford greater supply integration—on top of what one executive terms "the bigger revolution" in software and connectivity.