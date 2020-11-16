Toyota expands fuel pump recall to 1.5M newer Toyota and Lexus cars

Toyota is expanding the scope of the fuel pump recall it initiated earlier this year with an additional 1.5 million newer Toyota and Lexus vehicles, the NHTSA announced Monday. That brings the total number of vehicles recalled since January to 2.7 million vehicles, representing nearly every model made by Toyota and its Lexus luxury brand.

At issue is a faulty fuel pump made by supplier Denso and installed on certain models during certain time frames. The fuel pumps contain impellers of lower density that supply pressure to the fuel injection system. The faulty impellers can crack and eventually degrade the fuel pump. Owners of affected vehicles may notice a check engine light or other illuminated indicators. The engine can run roughly, not start, or stall at low speed. Toyota said in rare instances the car could stall at higher speeds. A vehicle stalling increases the risk of a crash.

The first recall for the impeller issue happened in mid-January, and totaled just under 700,000 cars from the 2018 and 2019 model years. In March, it doubled to cover 1,433,050 vehicles. Toyota and Lexus issued a stop-sale order to dealers for the affected vehicles. As of Oct. 11, Toyota identified 3,522 warranty claims regarding the fuel pump issue, and used those as the basis to amend and expand the recall now to encompass 2,760,500 vehicles, including some sold in Puerto Rico.

The stop-sale order expanded to certain 2020 models as of Oct. 28, 2020. Virtually every Toyota Lexus model not made in partnership with another manufacturer is included in the recall, except for the Toyota Prius hybrid and Mirai fuel cell vehicle. The Toyota 86 made in partnership with Subaru is not included, and neither is the Toyota Supra made in partnership with BMW.

Here is the full list of all affected vehicles, with the expanded recall as of this posting in bold font:

Affected Lexus models:

2018-2020 ES (prior recall was only 2019)

2013-2015 and 2017-2019 GS

2014-2015 and 2018-2019 GX460

2014-2015 and 2018-2019 IS

2018-2020 LC and LC Hybrid (prior recall was only 2018-2019)

2013-2015 and 2018-2020 LS and LS Hybrid (prior recall was only 2018-2019)

2014-2015 and 2018-2019 LX

2015 and 2018-2019 NX (prior recall was only 2019)

2015 and 2017-2019 RC (prior recall was only 2018-2019)

2017-2020 RX (prior recall was only 2018-2019)

2019 UX.

Affected Toyota models include:

2014-2015 and 2018-2019 4Runner

2014 FJ Cruiser

2018-2020 Avalon (prior recall was only 2019)

2018-2020 Camry

2018-2020 Corolla (prior recall was only 2019)

2019 Corolla Hatchback

2017-2019 Highlander

2014-2015 and 2018-2019 Land Cruiser

2019-2020 RAV4

2018-2020 Sequoia (prior recall was only 2018-2019)

2017-2020 Sienna (prior recall was only 2018-2019)

2017-2020 Tacoma (prior recall was only 2018-2019)

2018-2020 Tundra (prior recall was only 2019).

Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by Dec. 23, if they haven't been already. The vehicles will be fixed for free and owners who have paid to fix the vehicle will be reimbursed.

To see if your Toyota is affected, visit www.safercar.gov, contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331, or visit Toyota's recall site for recall number 20TA02. For a Lexus, visit www.safercar.gov, contact Lexus customer service at 1-800-255-3987, or visit Lexus' recall site for recall number 20LA01.