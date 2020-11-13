2021 Mazda CX-5 review, Porsche Carrera GT revisited, Toyota expands FCEV stations: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Mazda CX-5

2021 Mazda CX-5

Robert Duffer Senior Editor
November 13, 2020

2021 Mazda CX-5 review

With a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10, the 2021 Mazda CX-5 handles very well, but it's smaller than rivals and has distracting infotainment.

2021 Audi Q3 SUV gets new trim, costs $35,095

A new version of the 2021 Audi Q3 trades off some acceleration time for a lower price and better gas mileage. 

From Motor Authority:

Porsche Carrera GT

Porsche Carrera GT

The Porsche Carrera GT just turned 20—here's what makes it one of our favorites

Celebrate the Porsche Carrera GT's 20th birthday by taking a look back at the car's history.

Maggiore 308M: Restomod Ferrari to enter limited production

New company Maggiore is working on a restomodded Ferrari, with only the chassis, engine block and doors left untouched.

Rivian R1T pickup Launch Edition coming next summer at $75,000, R1S SUV Launch Edition $77,500

The electric Rivian R1T pickup and R1S SUV will kick off with Launch Editions next summer. 

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Toyota Mirai

2020 Toyota Mirai

Toyota steps up to support Mirai fuel-cell car with 7 more hydrogen stations in California

In preparation for increased sales of a new-generation Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell sedan, Toyota is supporting more fueling stations.

Porsche made a fresh-looking electric van concept in 2018 but hasn't shown it until now

Porsche aimed to see how its design language could apply to a completely different kind of vehicle—here, an curvy, modern electric van.

Survey suggests post-pandemic driving could soar, thwarting efforts to curb CO2

Americans anticipate they'll drive more after the pandemic than they did before it—adding urgency to the need for more EVs and clean vehicles. 

