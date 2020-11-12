2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid rated, Ferrari drops top on SF90, Rivian specs and prices revealed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid gets 24 mpg, besting the Ram 1500 and Chevy Silverado

The 2021 Ford F-150's 24/24/24 mpg EPA ratings make it the most efficient gasoline-powered four-wheel-drive pickup.

Hyundai expands lineup of plug-in SUVs, hybrid cars

Hyundai is adding more hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of its mainstream vehicles, plus two fully electric models, arriving by the end of 2022.

2021 GMC Acadia review

With a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10, the 2021 GMC Acadia picks up kudos for its room and infotainment, while it lags in standard safety tech.

From Motor Authority:

Ferrari SF90 Spider

Preview: Ferrari SF90 Spider adds retractable hard-top to flagship supercar

Ferrari has just dropped the top on its flagship supercar.

Porsche reveals secret concepts, including road-going 919 hypercar

These are some of the Porsches that could have been.

2021 Acura NSX arrives with Long Beach Blue heritage color

The 2021 Acura NSX offers a new paint option matching an iconic color used on the first-generation NSX.

From Green Car Reports:

Rivian R1S

R1T and R1S electric trucks: Rivian confirms more about pricing, range, specs ahead of orders

With a configurator set to be online starting later this month, Rivian has released info about trims, pricing, options, and driving range for its R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV.

Ford reveals E-Transit electric vans for $45,000, ready to scale up

The Ford E-Transit lineup of electric vans will come in a range of configurations, with enough battery for crosstown deliveries.

Electrify America passes 500 charging-station locations, as it keeps building network

EA's network, much of it strategically located for electric-car road trips, has more than 2,200 fast-charging stations.