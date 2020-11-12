2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid gets 24 mpg, besting the Ram 1500 and Chevy Silverado

The 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid gets 24 mpg combined, according to data posted by the EPA this week. The bestselling pickup truck also gets 24 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway.

That rating falls short of the 25 mpg combined of the rear-wheel-drive 2020 F-150 diesel, but the hybrid powertrain comes standard with four-wheel drive. The 2020 diesel with four-wheel drive is rated at 20/25/22 mpg, but Ford and the EPA haven't released fuel economy estimates for the diesel version of the redesigned 2021 Ford F-150.

Another wrinkle in the spec efficiency comparison is that the Hybrid comes only as a SuperCrew cab that weighs more than the extended cab available to diesel buyers.

The 10-speed automatic transmission standard on every 2021 F-150 should keep the trucks in more efficient gears more often compared to last year's standard 6-speed. With aero improvements such as an active air dam and subtly restyled front and rear ends for a better coefficient of drag, in addition to updated active grille shutters, it's possible that diesel fuel economy numbers will improve at a similar rate as four-wheel-drive versions with other engines. The 2.7-liter turbo-6 with rear-wheel drive maintained the same 20/26/22 mpg as last year, but the four-wheel-drive version improved 1 mpg from 18/23/20 mpg in 2020 to 19/24/21 mpg this year.

Yet, the base engine on XL trims, a 3.3-liter V-6, actually lost 1 mpg from last year, dropping from 19/25/22 mpg to 20/24/21 mpg with rear-wheel drive. The four-wheel drive versions of the 3.5-liter turbo V-6 and 5.0-liter V-8 both improved by 1 mpg to 18/23/20 mpg and 16/22/19 mpg, respectively.

The 2021 F-150 hybrid powertrain available on all six trim levels uses a 3.5-liter turbo V-6 supplemented by a 47-horsepower electric motor powered by a 1.5-kwh lithium-ion battery pack. That briefcase-sized battery pack sits under the floor at the rear of the cab and doesn't affect interior or bed space. It also doesn't impede on the 30.6-gallon fuel tank mounted in the same area. The 24/24/24 mpg rating means the truck can cover more than 700 miles.

The 24 mpg combined rating with four-wheel drive compares favorably against the most efficient gas engines in four-wheel-drive versions of the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Ram 1500:

-the 2021 Ram 1500 with a 3.6-liter V-6 and mild hybrid system gets 19/24/21 mpg;

-the 2021 Chevy Silverado with a 2.7-liter turbo-4 gets 19/22/20 mpg;

-the 2021 GMC Sierra with the same 2.7 gets 18/21/19 mpg.

Diesel versions of all these trucks get better highway ratings, but the F-150 Hybrid's combined rating with four-wheel drive matches or exceeds the more expensive diesel options. The 2021 Ford F-150 hybrid costs between $2,500 and $4,495 extra depending on the configuration. It goes on sale later this month.