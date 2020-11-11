2021 Hyundai Palisade revisited, 2022 BMW iX electric SUV debuts: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy takes it beyond the limit

Hyundai's big three-row SUV piles up the hits, but are its minor visual tweaks a miss? We drive the new 2021 Palisade for a new take on its appeal.

Lexus cuts price on refreshed 2021 LS F Sport sedan

The 2021 Lexus LS500 flagship sedan gets a modest price increase on base models, but the F Sport trim costs less.

2021 Chevrolet Blazer review

With a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10, the 2021 Chevy Blazer lays out lots of interior space and a sporty RS edition for family SUV shoppers.

From Motor Authority:

2022 BMW iX

BMW iNext revealed as iX electric SUV with 500 horsepower, 300-mile range

BMW's new iX will challenge the Tesla Model X and Cadillac Lyriq when it reaches showrooms in early 2022.

Preview: 2021 Audi Q3 adds new entry-level grade

Audi has lowered the price of entry for its Q3 compact crossover SUV with a new Q3 40 grade.

2021 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition priced from $66,945

The 2021 Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition features interior and interior upgrades and an $11,700 upcharge.

From Green Car Reports:

Report: California clean cars crusader Mary Nichols on shortlist to be next EPA chief

The Environmental Protection Agency might be led by one by a champion of electric cars, potentially replacing a former coal lobbyist.

Texas Instruments tech claimed to boost electric car range, downsize onboard chargers

Tech from TI is helping supply makers of electric and electrified vehicles with downsized, more efficient components.