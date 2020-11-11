Hyundai expands lineup of plug-in SUVs, hybrid cars

Hyundai plans to expand its electrified lineup from a couple hybrid cars to five plug-in hybrid and battery electric crossover SUVs by the end of 2022, the South Korean automaker announced Wednesday. Its electrified lineup of 10 vehicles will roll out to consumers throughout 2021 and 2022.

In addition to the 2021 Hyundai Elantra hybrid and 2021 Sonata hybrid sedans, Hyundai recently announced hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the 2022 Tucson compact crossover and 2021 Santa Fe mid-size crossover SUV. The four traditional hybrid vehicles operate without a plug and effectively add a small electric motor at the transmission.

The 2022 Tucson joins the 2021 Toyota RAV Prime and 2021 Ford Escape as offering distinct gas, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The hybrid version is expected to get 37 mpg combined and the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) Tucson is expected to get 28 miles of all-electric range, according to Hyundai estimates. The RAV4 hybrid gets 40 mpg combined and the RAV4 Prime has a 42-mile range; both the Tucson and RAV4 hybrids and PHEVs come with all-wheel drive. The Ford Escape hybrid with all-wheel drive gets 40 mpg combined (41 mpg with front-wheel drive), and the Escape PHEV in front-wheel drive only has 37 miles of range.

The larger 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe hybrid and PHEV set to arrive in the first quarter of 2021 and the plug-in hybrid to arrive in the last part of 2021 use the same 1.6-liter turbo-4 engine and electric motor setup as the Tucson, but fuel economy estimates haven't been released yet.

Hyundai also announced that its two fully battery-electric vehicles (BEV), the Hyundai Kona EV and Hyundai Ioniq Electric, will be joined by two more electric vehicles in the Ioniq 5 crossover SUV and Ioniq 6 sedan. The current Ioniq is a compact sedan that comes either as a hybrid, PHEV, or BEV.

Hyundai didn't say if the new BEVs would follow the Kona EV's lead and continue to be limited to the zero-emission states of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The even more limited Hyundai Nexo fuel cell vehicle is only sold in some regions of California and accounts for Hyundai's 10th electrified vehicle.

Hyundai also announced that owners of any new Hyundais get 3 years/36,000 miles complimentary scheduled maintenance in addition to its legendary 5-year/60,000-mile warranty.