2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz confirmed, 2021 Land Rover Discovery preview, 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid review: What's New @ The Car Connection

Hyundai Santa Cruz Crossover Truck Concept, 2015 Detroit Auto Show

November 10, 2020

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz small pickup truck coming along with 12 new Hyundai SUVs

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz small pickup is coming next year and Hyundai is planning a dozen new crossover SUVs, many of them electrified and with sportier N Line models.

Mercedes-Benz issues 4 recalls for new E-Class, GLA, GLE, and Sprinter vans 

Mercedes-Benz has issued recalls for the 2021 E-Class mid-size car, 2020-2021 GLE Class mid-size crossover, 2019 GLA-Class compact crossover, and 2020 Sprinter work van.

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

With a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class soars to the top of the compact luxury-car ratings.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Land Rover Discovery

Preview: 2021 Land Rover Discovery arrives with new cabin, powertrain tech

A refreshed Land Rover Discovery boasting mild-hybrid tech is on the way.

Hyundai N plans 7 launches for US through 2022

The brilliant Veloster N is only the tip of the iceberg for the Hyundai N performance division.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class spy shots: Ultra-luxury sedan almost ready for debut

The Maybach version of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class can be identified by its unique grille.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid first drive review: The best kind of vanilla

Familiarity and ubiquity are what have made the Accord such a longtime sales success, but technology makes the Accord Hybrid anything but boring.

2022 Chevy Bolt EUV teased: Does revised interface bridge the gap to future EVs?

GM noted its pivot to "software as a service" features in upcoming EVs, and teased a refreshed interface in the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV. 

Ford says E-Transit vans will meet growing demand for electric delivery services

The lineup of Ford E-Transit electric vans on the way will help address an increased awareness of the carbon footprint of delivery services.  

 

