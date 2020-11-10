Mercedes-Benz issues 4 recalls for new E-Class, GLA, GLE, and Sprinter vans

Mercedes-Benz issued four recalls for new vehicles spanning from the E-Class mid-size car to the Sprinter work van, the NHTSA announced Monday. None of the problems are the same but neither are they widespread.

The largest of the four recalls involves the 2020-2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class five-passenger SUV. The recall of 55,236 units encompasses 2020 GLE580, 2020-2021 GLE350 and GLE450, and 2021 GLE53 AMG and GLE63 AMG models. The seat belt buckle in the rear middle seat could get buried between the seats and be unretrievable. GLE SUVs manufactured from July 27, 2020 onward do not have this problem. Owners can expect notification of the recall by the end of the year, and dealers will fix the middle seat buckle under warranty.

The refreshed 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has some seat security issues of its own. The front passenger seat might be missing a mechanical stop function that allows the seat to move outside of the acceptable range in regard to airbag safety. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E350 and E450 could be affected, as well as the 2019-2021 E53 AMG and 2020-2021 AMG E63. There are 1,337 affected models. E-Class models built after Oct. 22, 2020 don't have the problem.

Mercedes also recalled 47 units of the 2019 GLA250 for a loose engine compartment fuse box. The fuses could get damaged and affect vehicle functions like power steering assist and electronic stability control.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter work vans have to go back to the dealer due to possibly damaged brake hoses on both axles. The recall encompasses all 463 models made between Jan. 16 and Aug. 28, 2020. The hoses could have been cut during production, which could lead to a brake fluid leak that would affect the braking ability of the van and increase the risk of a crash. Owners will be notified by the end of November.

Mercedes dealers will fix all issues under warranty and at no charge to consumers. To check if your vehicle was recalled, enter your VIN at Mercedes' recall site or call 1-800-368-6372.