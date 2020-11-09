2021 Lexus IS tested, TRX vs. Raptor, Biden's forecast for EVs: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Lexus IS300

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
November 9, 2020

2021 Lexus IS review

The new-look compact sedan sports familiar hardware under the hood and earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

2021 Nissan Versa remains one of the cheapest cars to buy at $15,855

A slight price increase keeps Nissan's smallest sedan in the smallest-sticker-price bunch.

GM recalls newer sedans, SUVs for oil leak

A slew of General Motors vehicles get put on notice for missing bolts that could lead to leaks. 

From Motor Authority:

2020 Ford F-150 Raptor vs 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

2021 Ram 1500 TRX vs. 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor: A Jurassic pickup throwdown

We compare the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX with the 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor in terms of specs, performance, and capability. 

Kia unveils military-grade all-terrain vehicles

Kia unveiled the design for its 2.5- and 5-ton military vehicles, an open-top all-terrain vehicle based on the Mohave sport utility chassis.

Formula One to race in Saudi Arabia in 2021

Saudi Arabia will soon become the 33rd country to host a Formula One race.

From Green Car Reports:

Vice President Biden, in Chevy Corvette

Why a Biden presidency will accelerate change to electric cars: 10 talking points

President-elect Joe Biden could do a lot of good in greening the grid and the nation's vehicle fleet. 

Nio offers 100-kwh battery pack, more range in subscription-based upgrade

A larger battery is being offered as an upgrade by subscription, and with battery-swapping already offered it adds up to a lot of flexibility—all in China, so far. 

Bentley plans to go all-plug-in by 2026, all-electric by 2030

After some false starts, Bentley plans to embrace electrification in multiple forms starting over the next several years. 

