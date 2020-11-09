2021 Nissan Versa remains one of the cheapest cars to buy at $15,855

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
November 9, 2020

The 2021 Nissan Versa subcompact sedan gets a $100 price bump to cost $15,855, including $925 destination. 

Not much changes from the 2020 redesign of Nissan's budget car, though more available safety features can be had on the base S model. It comes reasonably well equipped for the class, with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, keyless start, and automatic emergency braking. A 60/40-split folding rear seat opens up more cargo room to the trunk.

The Versa uses a 122-horsepower 1.6-liter inline-4 with a 5-speed manual or, for $1,670 more, a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

The CVT comes standard on SV and SR trims, as does Nissan's suite of active safety features that includes lane-departure warnings, blind-spot monitors, rear automatic braking, and automatic high beams. The SV and SR trims are $130 more than last year. For $18,665, the SV trim upgrades to 16-inch wheels, a better cloth interior, smartphone compatibility, and a few trim enhancements outside.

2021 Nissan Versa

2021 Nissan Versa

The SR trim costs $19,265 and upgrades to 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a smartphone app for remote start and other features, as well as sportier finishes such as a rear spoiler. 

Even though the 2021 Nissan Versa eclipses the $15,000 budget car mark, it is still one of the least expensive cars to purchase. 

The 2021 Chevrolet Spark costs $14,790, while the 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage costs $14,990, including destination. That may increase once Mitsubishi announced pricing for the redesigned 2021 model.

