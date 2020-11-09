GM recalls newer sedans, SUVs for oil leak

GM is recalling 194,105 vehicles across its Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac brands, the NHTSA announced on Monday. The vast majority of the recalled vehicles are the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu mid-size sedan, 2018-2019 Chevrolet Cruze compact sedan and 2018-2019 Buick LaCrosse full-size sedan.

Other affected vehicles include:

2019-2020 Buick Encore (2 units recalled)

2019-2020 Buick Enclave (16)

2019-2020 Cadillac XT4 (7)

2020 Cadillac XT6 (9)

2018-2020 Chevrolet Equinox (62)

2018-2020 Chevrolet Traverse (39)

2019-2020 Chevrolet Blazer (17)

2018-2020 GMC Terrain (43)

2019-2020 GMC Acadia (6)

The issue stems from missing bolts on automatic stop/start transmission accumulators supplied by Borg Warner at GM's San Luis Potosi in Mexico, GM said in paperwork filed with the NHTSA. The missing bolts could cause premature failure on the accumulators, and result in a transmission oil leak. This could lead to a loss of propulsion, which could increase the risk of a crash, or it could increase the risk of a fire.

Dealers will inspect the stop/start transmission accumulator for all four required bolts and replace it under manufacturer warranty if any bolts are missing. Owners of affected vehicles can expect a recall notice by December 14.

Owners can contact: GMC customer service at 1-888-988-7267 or visit GMC's recall page; Buick Customer service at 1-800-955-9007 or visit Buick's recall page; Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020 or visit Chevy's recall page; Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006 or visit Cadillac's recall page. GM's number for this recall is N202313440.