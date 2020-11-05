2021 Volvo XC60 overview, 2020 McLaren GT tested, 2022 Audi E-Tron GT previewed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Volvo XC60 review

With a TCC Rating of 7.7 out of 10, the 2021 Volvo XC60 telegraphs its cool, collected style, and puts safety in the driver's seat.

2021 Nissan Maxima celebrates 40th anniversary with fewer trims, higher price

Nissan cuts the base S and SV models from the 2021 Maxima lineup to bring the starting price up to $37,915.

Audi Q7 recalled for insufficient padding

Audi is recalling some 2018-2020 Q7 crossover SUVs for too little padding on the C-pillars for people who don't wear their seat belts.

From Motor Authority:

First drive review: 2020 McLaren GT tours grandly with a supercar edge

The 2020 McLaren GT has the cargo space of a sedan and the power and moves of a supercar.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo spy shots: Electric wagon sheds camo

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, the wagon version of the Taycan electric sport sedan, has been spotted.

Redesigned 2022 Subaru BRZ teased ahead of Nov. 18 reveal

Subaru's lively rear-wheel-drive sports car is due out shortly and once again there will be a Toyota twin.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Audi E-Tron GT: Charging and performance details for flagship electric car

Built on the same 800V platform as the Porsche Taycan, the E-Tron GT electric car will get its own battery, sound, and performance tuning.

VW project to transition Greek "model island" to electric vehicles, renewable power

Volkswagen plans to turn the island of Astypalea into a hub for green mobility and climate-neutral infrastructure.

EV makers need to rethink data policies with passage of "right to repair" law

An Election Day measure in Massachusetts could upend some of the assumptions automakers make about their electric vehicle data.