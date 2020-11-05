Audi last week announced the recall of certain 2018-2020 Audi Q7 three-row crossover SUVs for an issue with the padding in the cabin.

During routine testing, Audi discovered there might not be enough padding on the C-pillar to absorb the impact of rear passengers who are not wearing seat belts in the event of a crash. A more enduring remedy would be to get passengers to wear seat belts or suffer the consequences. The C-pillar is the body's vertical support behind the rear doors.

Some of the Q7s built between July 2017 and April 2020 had the proper padding on the C-pillar so not all vehicles are affected. Side curtain airbags provide protection even more than padding on the C-pillar.

The recall affects 94,144 models, and Audi was aware of no injuries due to the defect, according to Automotive News. God did not reply to questions about the human defect. Audi will notify owners and dealers will replace the padding on the C-pillars as early as Dec. 23, just in time to drive willy nilly over the river and through the woods to Grandmother's house with no one in the vehicle wearing their seat belts.

The fix will be free of charge. Owners can see if their vehicle is part of the recall by checking their VIN at Audi's recall site or calling 1-800-253-2834.