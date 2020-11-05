2021 Nissan Maxima celebrates 40th anniversary with fewer trims, higher price

The 2021 Nissan Maxima sedan celebrates its birthday with a limited run 40th Anniversary Edition, fewer trims, and a higher price than the 2020 model, Nissan announced Thursday.
Larger, sportier, and nicer than the 2021 Nissan Altima, the Maxima competes with the Volkswagen Arteon and Mazda 6. The luxury-leaning sedan will no longer be offered in base S or middling SL trims. The entry point for the 2021 Maxima is the SV trim for $37,915, which costs $340 more than last year's SV. All prices listed include $925 destination fee. The starting price fro the 2020 Maxima S model was $35,770.
The Maxima puts power to the ground through a 300-horsepower 3.5-liter V-6 with a continuously variable automatic transmission. It's front-wheel drive only and has a four-wheel independent suspension.
The 2021 Maxima comes with plenty of standard driver-assistance features, such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors with automatic rear braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. Nissan also includes leather seats that are heated up front, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 18-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable front seats, two USB ports, and navigation.
The SR trim and its stiffer springs, larger front stabilizer bar, and 19-inch wheels get a $500 price bump to $43,075.
The loaded 2021 Nissan Maxima Platinum costs $43,145, or $380 more than last year. Luxury touches add up with quilted leather seats, maple wood trim, a 3-year satellite radio trial, and more.
2021 Nissan Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition
For 2021 only, Nissan tops the Maxima lineup with a 40th Anniversary Edition package for $2,125 on top of the Platinum trim. It comes with a unique gray color and black roof, 19-inch black alloy wheels, black exhaust tips and trim pieces, and on the inside, red semi-aniline leather, white gauges, and heated rear seats. Of course, it also has 40th Anniversary badging.
Built in Smyrna, Tennessee, the 2021 Nissan Maxima goes on sale later this year.
