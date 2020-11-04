Subaru upgrades standard safety gear, 2022 Golf R preview, EVs charge ahead in Europe: What's New @ The Car Connection

What's New for 2021: Subaru

Subaru improves the safety-feature set for much of its lineup in 2021, and introduces a substantial refresh in the Crosstrek Sport.

Ford Explorer recalled for improper fix of earlier recall

The Explorer goes back into the recall bay, this time for a fix of a problem it had already tried to fix.

2021 Volvo XC90 review

With a TCC Rating of 7.7 out of 10, the 2021 Volvo XC90 preaches understatement in everything, save for safety.

2022 Volkswagen Golf R

315-horsepower 2022 Volkswagen Golf R brings more tech, more performance

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R will be the most-powerful ever, and performance will be improved on all levels.

2021 Infiniti Q60 brings new colors, features

Infiniti's svelte coupe enters the new model year with only minor updates.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots: New track star on the final stretch

Porsche 911 GT3 fans, rejoice. The new generation will stick with a naturally aspirated flat-6.

Renault Megane eVision concept

Electrified cars pass a tipping point in Europe, as new registrations pass diesels

Have hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electric cars helped Europe break its diesel habit?

Mitsubishi plans to embrace plug-in hybrids in a big way this decade

Electrified vehicles will make up 50 percent of Mitsubishi's global sales by 2030.

Kandi claims $7,999 effective cost in California for 59-mile electric car, K27 cleared for road use

With an anticipated 59 miles of range, the Kandi K27 offers a unique alternative to used EVs.