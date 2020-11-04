What's New for 2021: Subaru

Subaru's small but robust lineup continues to make inroads with shoppers of crossover SUVs. Standard all-wheel drive on all but the low-volume BRZ sports coupe gets complemented with more standard safety features on most 2021 models.

With the Subaru Outback wagon and Legacy sedan redesigned for 2020, and the redesigned Forester compact SUV preceding it along with the launch of the 2019 Subaru Ascent three-row crossover, only the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek subcompact crossover gets a major makeover this year.

Subaru's suite of driver assistance systems called EyeSight includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. For 2021 it also includes adaptive LED headlights that increase nighttime vision on curves. Also newly standard on most 2021 models is a rear seat reminder that chimes and flashes when the car is shut off to remind the driver of rear-seat occupants if the rear doors had been opened to start the trip. Rear-seat passengers must also buckle up or it will trigger a chime and alert until the seat belt is latched.

There is a catch, however. EyeSight is standard on vehicles with a continuously variable automatic transmission. Some Subarus, such as the 2021 Impreza compact sedan and hatch as well as the Crosstrek, still come standard with a 5-speed and 6-speed manual transmission, respectively. The CVT upgrade costs about $1,300 more.

Here's a look at what's new for Subaru for the 2021 model year.

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport

- New Crosstrek Sport model with a 181-horsepower 2.5-liter flat-4.

- Standard adaptive cruise control and active lane control added to EyeSight.

- Premium trims and above come standard with CVT and paddle shifters.

- Sport trim gets water-repellent vegan upholstery.

- New wheel designs.

2021 Subaru Ascent

- Standard adaptive cruise control and active lane control added to EyeSight.

- Standard adaptive LED headlights.

2021 Subaru Forester

- Standard adaptive LED headlights and automatic high beams.

- Standard rear-seat reminder and rear seat belt reminder.

2021 Subaru Outback and Legacy

- Standard adaptive LED headlights.

- Standard rear-seat reminder and rear seat belt reminder.

2021 Subaru Impreza

- Compact sedan and hatchback in Premium trim gets SI-Drive modes.

- Standard rear-seat reminder.

Subaru has not announced pricing or changes to its 2021 sports car lineup, including the WRX, WRX STI, and BRZ.