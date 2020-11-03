Genesis shows off the attractive 2022 GV70 crossover SUV

Genesis plans to expand its lineup with the launch of the 2022 GV70 crossover SUV, the automaker announced last week.

The GV70 follows the 2021 GV80 flagship SUV, which is rolling out to dealers in the next month. Both crossover SUVs complement an impressive lineup of value-oriented luxury sedans from Hyundai's luxury sub-brand.

The fifth model in the Genesis lineup, the 2022 GV70 employs the same rear-wheel drive platform as the G70 compact sedan, which we find a better choice than the 2021 Lexus IS and 2021 Cadillac CT4.

2022 Genesis GV70

The GV70 shares many GV80 design cues and wears the same large mesh grille in the shape of a crest or shield. A shield grille up front stretches above skid plates and its mesh extends to the lower center and side intakes. A lower mesh insert at the rear recalls the design up front.

The LED light signature appears the same as the rest of the lineup as well, bisected by twin horizontal lines that wrap around the front fender. The lines extend down the beltline to the rear, where the taillights pick up the illumination and wrap the rear. The GV70 has a pronounced integrated rear roof spoiler and a curious rear quarter window in the shape of a triangle in the cargo area. It lacks the visual harmony of the larger GV80.

2022 Genesis GV70

Genesis says the open interior was inspired by aerodynamic sections of aircraft wings. From the images, the dash appears flat, broad, and uncluttered, with a large screen mounted high in the dash that seems too distant to be a touchscreen.

Genesis unveiled a Sport model with 21-inch wheels, dark chrome trim elements, a different bumper and wheel design, as well as a sport steering wheel and carbon-fiber interior trim.

The company has not yet shared information on the engine or suspension.

Look for that information, as well as pricing, closer to the 2022 Genesis GV70's U.S. launch in 2021.