2021 Audi A6 Allroad vs 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain: Compare Wagons

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz E Class

7.8
Expert Rating

People's Vote

votesCast Your Vote!
Read full review »
2021 Audi A6

2021 Audi A6

7.2
Expert Rating

People's Vote

votesCast Your Vote!
Read full review »
Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
November 3, 2020

Wagon versions of the 2021 Audi A6 and 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class mid-size luxury sedans provide the cargo versatility of an SUV with fold-flat seats, but retain the sharper driving characteristics of lower-riding sedans. 

If adulthood is all about compromise, then the A6 Allroad and E450 All-Terrain are the happiest compromise to drive. We don’t separately rate each variant of every model, instead we rate the most popular variant purchased by consumers, which are the sedans. (Read more about how we rate cars.) Despite high relative ratings, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class outperforms the 2021 Audi A6 with a TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10 compared to 7.2 for the A6. 

That is not the case for the wagons. 

Style and comfort 

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

 

The 2021 E450 All-Terrain looks and feels larger, mostly because of its boxier rear end. From the rear doors back, it could pass for a GLE SUV. It’s a fraction of an inch longer with a half-inch longer wheelbase, yet it's the same exact height as the Allroad. 

Both wagons have short front overhangs with a chrome strip on the rockers amid black cladding rounding the wheel arches. The rear door of each wagon cuts into the cladding over the rear wheel arches in a way that might upset perfectionists.

The Allroad flows with more European curves and looks more like a raised sedan with its long nose and a roofline that starts to taper off as early as the rear wheel. It rides on 20-inch wheels instead of the 19 inches on the All-Terrain, and it’s more than an inch wider, dramatizing a long and low profile that looks ready to pounce. Unlike Audi sedans, however, it wears the vertically slotted grille adorning Audi’s SUVs.

The design difference plays out in the interior space. Both come with striking contrasts of metallic or wood trim surfaces and soft-touch materials housing plenty of screens. Mercedes’ side-by-side 12.3-inch touchscreen and instrument cluster is more aesthetically coherent than Audi’s stacked screens for infotainment and climate controls. But the A6 comes standard with real leather to better contrast the trim components, whereas Mercedes uses synthetic leather and an overreliance on gloss-black plastics in the center console. 

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

The All-Terrain’s blockiness hinders it up front, but avails itself in the rear. Blocky side mirrors and thick A-pillars conspire to limit visibility of pedestrians or cyclists, and in some cases cars, coming from right to left. But the All-Terrain’s tall boxy tail houses a rear-facing jump seat that can fit two small passengers to bring total occupancy to seven. 

The Allroad seats five. Also, the All-Terrain can stow more with 35 cubic feet to 30.5 cubic feet in the Allroad with the split second-row seats in place. There’s more leg room for rear riders in the Allroad (37.4 inches to 36.1).

In short, the Allroad looks more like a curvy sedan and the All-Terrain looks like a blocky SUV. We prefer the former, though many people prefer the latter. 

Performance and efficiency

The Allroad handles more like a sedan, whereas the All-Terrain is more powerful and more efficient. Both come standard with all-wheel drive, an independent front and rear air suspension with adaptive damping, and a 3.0-liter inline turbo-6 with a mild hybrid system. As if the spec similarities weren’t close enough, both engines make 369 pound-feet of torque and both hit 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, according to the respective automaker. 

The Allroad makes 335 horsepower and uses a seven-speed dual clutch automatic that is seamless in higher gears but can be unsure of the driver’s intent in lower gears, especially in Dynamic mode. Small paddle shifters help overcome any indecision. 

The standard adaptive air suspension results in 2.4 inches of variability, depending on the six drive modes. At its peak with a 7.3-inch ground clearance in Offroad mode, the A6 Allroad rivals some crossover SUVs.  

Switch to Dynamic mode, however, and it lowers from the same 5.5-inch clearance as the All-Terrain down to 4.9 inches. The change in throttle sensitivity is significant. Overall, it drives lighter, shiftier than the All-Terrain. 

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

The air suspension in the All-Terrain raises it up nearly an inch at low speeds for off-roading, and can be tweaked even higher for crawling. I kept both vehicles on the road, shiny side up, but either of these wagons could go deep into the country or rutting over old mining roads. 

The All-Terrain has a more muscular feel coming from its 362-hp engine. The 48-volt mild hybrid system not only recaptures energy when the wagon is coasting, it helps with propulsion by adding up to 21 hp and 184 lb-ft. It makes the automatic stop-start feature unnoticeable and gives a jolt off the line. 

Both hybrid systems shut off the engine when coasting into a stop to conserve fuel, but Mercedes wins that duel. The All-Terrain gets an EPA-rated 22 mpg city, 28 highway, 24 combined; the Allroad gets 20/26/22 mpg.

For more performance and more money, check out the AMG E 63 All-Terrain or the RS6 Avant.  

At the standard level, the Allroad has the performance edge. 

Features and safety

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain

The wagons are more similar than different in these categories as well. The All-Terrain costs $68,650 but without counting options it isn’t as well-equipped as the $66,895 Allroad (prices include destination). 

Safety tops the charts in both models, with five-star safety ratings from the NHTSA and at least a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS. Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and parking sensors. Optional equipment ranges from adaptive cruise control that can restart from a stop up to certain speeds to ease the annoyance of traffic jams, and surround-view cameras with all kinds of features.

Mercedes offers augmented video for navigation that projects a front-camera display on the touchscreen overlaid with directions, street names, and street addresses. It’s great at night. Audi’s navigation uses 3D Google Earth, and both feature natural voice recognition for better fidelity. Even though Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard on both wagons, the native navigation and voice commands are superior.  

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

The steering wheel controls on the All-Terrain are a new capacitive-touch design that doesn’t work as accurately as the thumb pads on the outgoing steering wheel. Audi’s lower touchscreen for climate controls is fine—albeit far below the line of sight—but I still prefer buttons like in the All-Terrain. To access its various heated and massaging seat options, you have to go through the touchscreen anyway. 

The standard leather seats in the Allroad give it an edge and it bundles options better such as the $4,500 Prestige package that includes everything from more advanced driver assist features to cooled front seats and heated rear seats. Mercedes’ approach is more piecemeal and expensive, though it gives you more choice. 

A 4-year/50,000-mile warranty with at least four years of roadside assistance comes with either wagon.

The similarities between the two wagons far outpace the differences, so unfortunately for the pragmatists it comes down to feel. I’d take the Allroad for its lighter handling and sexier style.  I’d be happy in either, and much happier than in a similarly priced crossover or sedan.

Summary

7.8
Expert Rating
Made as a sedan, wagon, coupe, and convertible with four different powertrains, the 2021 Mercedes E-Class has wide appeal.
7.2
Expert Rating
The 2021 Audi A6 mid-size luxury sedan or wagon is reserved but flexible in its powertrain offerings and body styles.

Styling

8.0
Expert Rating
The 2021 Mercedes E-Class is a class act in any body style.
Read More
7.0
Expert Rating
The 2021 A6 hits most of the right notes for a luxury sedan or wagon.
Read More

Performance

8.0
Expert Rating
With four models and four powertrains, the E-Class can be had any way you want it.
Read More
7.0
Expert Rating
The 2021 A6’s performance ranges from sedate to spectacular.
Read More

Comfort & Quality

8.0
Expert Rating
The E-Class fits four in posh comfort.
Read More
7.0
Expert Rating
Every 2021 A6 is comfortable for adults; wagons are the practical and fun pick.
Read More

Safety

10
Expert Rating
Perfect crash-test scores and excellent standard safety features protect the E-Class.
Read More
9.0
Expert Rating
The 2021 Audi A6 has a stellar safety scorecard.
Read More

Features

8.0
Expert Rating
Loaded with standard features, the E-Class isn’t that expensive without AMG models or all the options.
Read More
8.0
Expert Rating
Every 2021 A6 is well-equipped, and many offer standout features that we recommend.
Read More

Fuel Economy

5.0
Expert Rating
The many variants of the E-Class average about 25 mpg combined.
Read More
5.0
Expert Rating
The 2021 A6 manages middling fuel economy in the most popular versions.
Read More

MSRP

from $54,250
from $54,900

Invoice

from $50,995
from $51,608

Fuel Economy - Combined City and Highway

25
26

Engine

Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4, 2.0 L

Drivetrain

Rear Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
All Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
Compare Free Dealer Price Quote
With competitive price quotes from multiple dealers, you will be prepared when you meet your local car dealer. Please tell us how to contact you so that dealers can compete for your business!
Search Dealers by ZIP Code
Update ZIP Code
2021 Mercedes-Benz E Class
2021 Audi A6
Looking for dealers in your area...
Powered By
*As configured. Excludes taxes, title, license and other customary fees, such as dealer documentation fees, tire and battery disposal fees and, where applicable, finance charges. By clicking on “Get Your Price Quote Now”, you agree to our Terms of Use (including the Supplemental Terms) and Privacy Policy. You further consent to being contacted at the number you provided by CarsDirect and certain participating automotive dealerships, which may include autodials, text messages, and/or pre-recorded calls; this consent is not a condition of purchase or service. Message and data rates may apply.
Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

First drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos small SUV shows big promise First drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos small SUV shows big promise
Review update: 2020 Kia Forte GT rocks a sporty value Review update: 2020 Kia Forte GT rocks a sporty value
Genesis shows off the attractive 2022 GV70 crossover SUV Genesis shows off the attractive 2022 GV70 crossover SUV
Nissan bumps price on 2021 Altima turbo, shuffles trim levels Nissan bumps price on 2021 Altima turbo, shuffles trim levels
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.