2021 Mercedes E-Class review, E53 road tested, Nissan Ariya previewed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class review

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz luxury mid-size sedan also comes as a coupe, cabriolet, and wagon with classic style, improved performance and efficiency, excellent safety scorecard, overall comfort, and cutting-edge technology to earn it a TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10.

Volkswagen recalls 2016-2018 Jetta for increased fire risk

Volkswagen is recalling 218,192 Jettas for a fuel leak that could lead to a fire.

2021 Nissan NV cargo and passenger vans cost more for final year

The 2021 Nissan NV Cargo and Passenger vans enter their last year of planned production with a $400 increase over the 2020 model. Will the Titan pickup follow?

From Motor Authority:

2021 Mercedes-AMG E53

First drive review: 2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 scintillates with smooth performance

The refreshed 2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 sedan delivers a satisfying balance of power, sportiness, and luxury.

Ford reportedly working on 6.8-liter engine for Mustang and F-150

A Canadian auto-worker union rep let slip that Ford is working on a 6.8-liter engine for the F-150 and Mustang.

2022 VW Golf R will be most powerful Golf yet, debut Nov. 4

Volkswagen will follow a tried-and-tested performance path for its next Golf R, and we aren't complaining.

From Green Car Reports:

Nissan Ariya

Nissan teases potential of Ariya electric crossover for Europe, as US election nears

Although the Ariya electric crossover is due to arrive in Europe after the U.S., Nissan appears to be waiting until the U.S. election to steer its marketing for the model.

Ford plug-in hybrid issue prompts it to pool CO2 credits with Volvo in Europe

Due partly to an issue that has delayed some plug-in hybrid models, Ford will pay Volvo for some of its credits in order to meet EU carbon dioxide rules.

Mitsubishi invests in WiTricity, for wireless EV charging push

It's not yet clear where Mitsubishi might be going with its wireless-charging investment, but "smart cities" applications could take the brand in a new direction.