2021 Nissan NV cargo and passenger vans cost more for final year

The 2021 Nissan NV Cargo and Passenger vans enter their last year of planned production with a $400 increase over the 2020 model.

The Nissan NV200 has not been slated for a 2021 model year.

Nissan announced earlier in the year it would be pulling out of the commercial van segment after a decade of steady but marginal sales. In 2019 with 240,529 units sold, Ford captured about half of all commercial van sales with the Transit and Transit Connect. GM sold 106,317 Express vans, while Ram sold 69,239 Promaster vans, according to data from Automotive News. Nissan sold 38,790 NV models, not much more than the 32,000 Mercedes Sprinter models sold in 2019. Nissan had about 8% of the segment.

That's much better than the market share of the Nissan Titan pickup truck, which is under 2%. Nissan confirmed the Titan would no longer be sold in Canada for 2021, fueling rumors it could be discontinued in the U.S. as well.

2021 Nissan NV Cargo van

Built on a truck platform shared with the Titan, the 2021 NV cargo and 12-person passenger van come with a 261-horsepower 4.0-liter V-6 with a 5-speed automatic transmission. The vans could be optioned with a 375-hp 5.6-liter V-8 engine with a 7-speed automatic. They both have a 5-year/100,000-mile warranty.

The 2021 NV Cargo costs $31,935 for the base 1500 S model. It can be had in S, SV, or SL trim and 1500, 2500, and 3500 grades with either a standard roof or high roof that is nearly 24 inches taller and boosts total cargo volume from 234.1 cubic feet with the standard roof to 323.1 cubic feet with the high roof. At $34,985, the high roof models cost $2,150 more than the standard roof, and it's not offered with the base NV 1500.

At the top of the Cargo lineup is the NV 3500 High Roof SL with the V-8 for $40,855.

2021 Nissan NV Passenger van

The 4-row, 12-passenger van comes only as an NV3500 offered in S, SV, and SL trim with a starting price of $38,155. New for 2021, the SV trim gets navigation, a 5.8-inch touchscreen, voice recognition, and available satellite radio. The SV costs $40,605. The SL comes standard with the V-8 instead of the V-6 and costs $44,905.

The 2021 Nissan NV Cargo and Passenger vans are on sale now at select Nissan dealers.