Volkswagen recalls 2016-2018 Jetta for increased fire risk

November 2, 2020

Volkswagen initiated a recall of the 2016-2018 Volkswagen Jetta compact sedan for leaking fuel, the automaker declared in paperwork made public by the NHTSA on Monday. 

In certain 2016-2018 models with a 1.4-liter turbo-4 built between 2015 and late 2017, improperly tightened fuel rail bolts can become loose and cause a fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of ignition source may result in a vehicle fire, Volkswagen said. Owners of the affected vehicles might notice a gas odor or see the fuel leaking under the engine compartment. 

The recall encompasses 218,192 vehicles. The Jetta competes with the Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra, and Honda Civic

Volkswagen will fix the issue at no cost to owners, and reimbursement will be provided if an owner undertook repairs. Dealers and owners will be notified on or before Dec. 20, 2020. Owners may contact Volkswagen customer service at 1-800-893-5298 or visit VW's recall site

2020
